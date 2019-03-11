हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex today

Sensex jumps nearly 250 points, Nifty holds 11,000

The BSE Sensex jumped 249.86 points or 0.68 percent to 36,921.29 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 81.70 points or 0.74 percent to 11,116.45.

Sensex jumps nearly 250 points, Nifty holds 11,000

New Delhi: Markets started the week on a cheerful note on Monday despite negative global cues.

The BSE Sensex jumped 249.86 points or 0.68 percent to 36,921.29 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 81.70 points or 0.74 percent to 11,116.45.

MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was little changed from Friday`s three-week low. Japan`s Nikkei gained 0.4 percent in early trade after four consecutive sessions in the red last week, a Reuters report said.

Wall Street`s main indexes posted their biggest weekly decline since the market tumbled at the end of 2018 last week, falling for the fifth consecutive day on Friday on the shocking payrolls data.

With Agency Inputs

