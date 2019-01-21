हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Sensex jumps over 190 points, Nifty above 10,960

The BSE Sensex jumped 192.35 points or 0.53 percent to end at 36,578.96.

Sensex jumps over 190 points, Nifty above 10,960

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Monday amidst broadly positive global clues and good performance by bluechips on the back of a strong third quarter earnings.

The BSE Sensex jumped 192.35 points or 0.53 percent to end at 36,578.96 while the Nifty rose 54.90 points or 0.50 percent to 10,961.85.

Sensex reached a high of 36,701.03 and low of 36,467.12 intra-day. The gauge had risen 533.05 points in the previous four sessions. The Nifty oscillated between intra-day high of 10,987.45 and low of 10,885.75.

Both benchmark indices were driven by strong gains in IT, teck, oil & gas, pharma and banking shares amid earnings optimism.

With Agency Inputs

 

