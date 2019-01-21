Sensex jumps over 190 points, Nifty above 10,960

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Monday amidst broadly positive global clues and good performance by bluechips on the back of a strong third quarter earnings.

The BSE Sensex jumped 192.35 points or 0.53 percent to end at 36,578.96 while the Nifty rose 54.90 points or 0.50 percent to 10,961.85.

Sensex reached a high of 36,701.03 and low of 36,467.12 intra-day. The gauge had risen 533.05 points in the previous four sessions. The Nifty oscillated between intra-day high of 10,987.45 and low of 10,885.75.

Both benchmark indices were driven by strong gains in IT, teck, oil & gas, pharma and banking shares amid earnings optimism.

With Agency Inputs