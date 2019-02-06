Sensex jumps over 350 points, Nifty closes above 11,000

New Delhi: BSE benchmark Sensex jumped over 350 points and NSE Nifty breached the 11,000 mark in closing trade on led by gains in IT and metal stocks amid heavy buying by domestic and foreign institutional investors.

The BSE Sensex rallied 358.42 points or 0.98 percent to end at 36,975.23 while the NSE Nifty jumped 128.10 points to 1.17 11,062.45.

All eyes are set upon the announcement of RBI monetary policy scheduled for Thursday. It would be the first Monetary Policy Committee meeting under RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, who took charge in December 2018 following exit of Urjit Patel.