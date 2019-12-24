हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sensex

Sensex loses 14 points, Nifty touches 12,263; Tata Motors, Yes Bank gain

Benchmark indices opened flat on Tuesday (December 24) with the Sensex losing 14.54 points or 0.03% to reach 41628.12, while the Nifty gained 0.90 points or 0.01% to hover around 12263.70. About 393 shares have advanced, 179 shares declined, and 27 shares are unchanged. 

On Monday (December 23), benchmark indices ended flat after witnessing volatility during the session. The Sensex closed was down 38.88 points at 41,642.66, while Nifty ends 5.60 points down at 12,266.20. Major gainers on the Nifty were Zee Entertainment, Vedanta, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Maruti Suzuki and Hero Motocorp, while Yes Bank, Nestle India, Reliance Industries, SBI and Coal India were among major losers.

As many as 1102 shares advanced, 1370 shares declined, while 199 shares remain unchanged. Among sectors, PSU bank, energy, infra and FMCG ended lower, while buying was witnessed in the auto stocks.

Sensexsensex openingBSE SensexNifty
