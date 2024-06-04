Advertisement
Sensex, Nifty Open 2% Down On Counting Day

Nearly 891 shares advanced, 1,572 shares declined while 121 shares remained unchanged. 

|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 11:19 AM IST|Source: IANS
Sensex, Nifty Open 2% Down On Counting Day File Photo

New Delhi: Sensex went down over 1,500 points on Tuesday as the Nifty dropped more than 500 points amid early trends on Lok Sabha elections counting day.  The Sensex opened 1,544.14 points, or 2.02 per cent, down at 74,924.64, while the Nifty opened 491.10 points, or 2.11 per cent, down at 22,772.80.

Nearly 891 shares advanced, 1,572 shares declined while 121 shares remained unchanged. Market experts advised that investors need not rush in to buy even if the results confirm the Exit Poll findings. “Remain invested in largecaps and do some profit booking in smallcaps,” they said. (Also Read: HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards Will Not Work For THESE Two Days: Check Dates Here)

On Monday, stock markets gained over Rs 12 lakh crore, or 3.25 per cent. Exit polls predicting the NDA government retaining power with a thumping majority pushed Sensex and Nifty to new highs on Monday. (Also Read: Stock Investors Richer By Rs 13.78 Lakh Cr In Post-Exit Poll Rally; BSE Firms Mcap At Record High)

