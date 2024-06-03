Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2754582
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
HDFC BANK

HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards Unavailable For THESE Two Days: Check Dates Here

HDFC bank has announced that it will stop sending sms alerts for UPI transactions below Rs 100 starting from June 25.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 06:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards Unavailable For THESE Two Days: Check Dates Here File Photo

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has notified its customers through email and SMS that all HDFC Bank debit, credit and prepaid card transactions will be temporarily unavailable during a scheduled upgrade window. “HDFC Bank debit, credit and prepaid card transactions will not be available on June 4, 2024 from 12:30 AM - 2:30 AM and on June 6 from 12:30 AM - 2:30 AM,” HDFC Bank informed its customers via email.

HDFC Bank has scheduled a system upgrade for its debit, credit, and prepaid card services on the following dates. HDFC Bank has scheduled a system upgrade that will temporarily affect debit, credit, and prepaid card services. Please note that DFC Bank is not affected by this outage. (Also Read: Lenskart Secures $200 Million From Temasek And Fidelity: Key Details Inside)

The upgrade will take place on the following dates:

June 4th, 2024, from 12:30 AM to 2:30 AM

June 6th, 2024, from 12:30 AM to 2:30 AM

During the system upgrade all debit, credit, and prepaid card services will be temporarily unavailable on HDFC Bank's ATM, POS (Card Swipe Machine at Stores), and Online (Payment Gateway portal), including Netsafe transactions. Further, HDFC Bank Rupay Cards will not function for online transactions, even on other (non-HDFC Bank) Payment Gateways. (Also Read: Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 2 per Litre In Delhi-NCR After Amul: Check New Prices HERE)

HDFC bank has announced that it will stop sending sms alerts for UPI transactions below Rs 100 starting from June 25. However, all UPI transactions will still generate email alerts for customers, as per HDFC’s Bank Communication. After June 25, customers will only receive text notifications for transactions above Rs 100 or when they receive more than Rs 500 via UPI, as stated by the bank.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Complete analysis of 7th phase voting
DNA Video
DNA: Modi's Meditation Vs Priyanka's Temple Run
DNA Video
DNA: Why did Britain give 100 tons of gold to India?
DNA Video
DNA: MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Police Custody Till June 6
DNA Video
DNA: Donald Trump is convicted on all 34 charges
DNA Video
DNA: DK Shivakumar Says "Black Magic" Being Performed Against Him
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra man passes Class 10 board exams after 10 attempts
DNA Video
DNA: When will Monsoon 2024 hit Delhi?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Bombing' in Bengal before Phase 7 Voting
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for Delhi Water Crisis?