HDFC Bank Debit, Credit Cards Unavailable For THESE Two Days: Check Dates Here

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has notified its customers through email and SMS that all HDFC Bank debit, credit and prepaid card transactions will be temporarily unavailable during a scheduled upgrade window. “HDFC Bank debit, credit and prepaid card transactions will not be available on June 4, 2024 from 12:30 AM - 2:30 AM and on June 6 from 12:30 AM - 2:30 AM,” HDFC Bank informed its customers via email.

HDFC Bank has scheduled a system upgrade for its debit, credit, and prepaid card services on the following dates. HDFC Bank has scheduled a system upgrade that will temporarily affect debit, credit, and prepaid card services. Please note that DFC Bank is not affected by this outage. (Also Read: Lenskart Secures $200 Million From Temasek And Fidelity: Key Details Inside)

The upgrade will take place on the following dates:

June 4th, 2024, from 12:30 AM to 2:30 AM

June 6th, 2024, from 12:30 AM to 2:30 AM

During the system upgrade all debit, credit, and prepaid card services will be temporarily unavailable on HDFC Bank's ATM, POS (Card Swipe Machine at Stores), and Online (Payment Gateway portal), including Netsafe transactions. Further, HDFC Bank Rupay Cards will not function for online transactions, even on other (non-HDFC Bank) Payment Gateways. (Also Read: Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Prices By Rs 2 per Litre In Delhi-NCR After Amul: Check New Prices HERE)

HDFC bank has announced that it will stop sending sms alerts for UPI transactions below Rs 100 starting from June 25. However, all UPI transactions will still generate email alerts for customers, as per HDFC’s Bank Communication. After June 25, customers will only receive text notifications for transactions above Rs 100 or when they receive more than Rs 500 via UPI, as stated by the bank.