Sensex, Nifty open in green, flat in early trade

Markets on Tuesday continued to open higher on positive global cues. The BSE Sensex opened almost 30 points high at above 39,719 points while the NSE Nifty rallied at 11,876 points in early trade.

While there were gains in IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Turbo, Reliance and ONGC, among others, they were offset by losses in Kotak Mahindra Bank, Axis Bank and Tata Consultancy Services.

On Monday, markets had closed higher on easing trade concerns between India and US and also between China and US.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack in Monday trade included Tata Steel, NTPC, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, PowerGrid and Tata Motors, rising up to 1.27 percent. On the other hand, SBI, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, HCL Tech, HUL and RIL were among the losers, shedding up to 0.78 percent.