Sensex, Nifty open in green on Friday, Rupee up by 31 paise against dollar

New Delhi: Indian markets opened in green Friday snapping the last two days weak trend. Indian benchmark indexes BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty gained minor. The top gainers were Hindalco Industries, JSW Steel and Bajaj Finserv while the top losers were Infosys, TCS and Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

The 30-share index were trading in the green in the opening trade. Sensex was at 60,860 up by 24.36 points and Nifty up to 18,073. Today, rupee opened 31 paise up against the USD. In the commodities markets, MCX Gold and Silver futures were also trading with positive bias.

Market is abuzz with new IPOs. Global Health limited, Bikaji foods international and Fusion Micro Finance have opened their IPOs for the subscription. Meanwhile, Singapore-based SGX Nifty was trading at 18,134.5, up 20 points or 0.11 per cent around this time.

U.S. stocks closed lower for a fourth consecutive session on Thursday as economic data did little to alter expectations the Federal Reserve would continue raising interest rates for longer than previously thought.

Following the Federal Reserve's statement on Wednesday, comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell that it was "very premature" to be thinking about pausing its rate hikes sent stocks lower as U.S. bond yields and the U.S. dollar rose, a pattern that extended into Thursday.

Economic data on Thursday showed a labor market that continues to stay strong, although a separate report showed growth in the services sector slowed in October, keeping the Fed on its aggressive interest rate hike path.