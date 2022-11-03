Amazon is offering six-months Spotify subscription for free; Here's what you need to do

New Delhi: Amazon India is providing six-months Spotify Premium subscription for free for selected buyers. Customers only need to do shopping on Amazon India site to become eligible to win the Spotify Premium. You can purchase an array of items including electronic devices such as tablets, laptops, mobile devices, speakers, headphones, and accessories on the e-retail platform.

However, there are some terms and conditions in case you are planning to become the eligible contender for a win. Amazon wrote in a support page that this offer will be provided only to customers who have an email ID registered with Amazon India.

What is Amazon India’s Spotify Premium offer?

As far as the offer details are concerned, Amazon India said that customers who purchase laptops, tablets, mobile devices and accessories, headphones and speakers with a value greater than Rs 1,000 and less or equal to than Rs 5,000 will get three months of Spotify Premium subscription for free.

What is the validity of Amazon India’s Spotify Premium offer?

Regarding the validity of this offer, Amazon India stated on its support page that customers could take advantage of it from October 24 through November 30, 2022. A voucher for free access to either three or six months of Spotify Premium's Individual plan will be issued to eligible clients at their registered email addresses on Amazon.in by December 15, 2022, according to the business.