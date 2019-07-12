Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher ahead of macroeconomic data release

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone on Friday ahead of key macroeconomic data scheduled to be released later in the day today.

The BSE Sensex jumped 46.55 points or or 0.12 percent to 38,869.66 while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 6.40 points or 0.055 percent to 11,589.30 in early trade.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were Sun Pharma, RIL, NTPC, IndusINd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HDFC, Yes Bank, TCS, HUL, Tata steel and Vedanta, rising upto 1.65 percent.

On the other hand shares of Tata Motors, Heromoto Corp, Bharti Airtel, L&T, ICICI Bank, ITC, Asian Paints, SBI, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Auto fell upto 1.40 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday, the BSE Sensex jumped 266.07 points or 0.69 percent to 38,823.11 while the NSE Nifty closed 84.00 points or 0.73 percent higher at 11,582.90.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was last up 0.1 percent. Chinese shares rose, with the CSI300 adding 0.7 percent. Australian shares dipped 0.1 percent and Japan`s Nikkei stock index turned higher after small early losses, adding 0.14 percent. South Korea`s KOSPI was up 0.37 percent, a Reuters report said.

With Agency Inputs