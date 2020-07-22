Sensex pares opening losses, Nifty at 11,168

New Delhi: Markets opened on a negative note during the morning session of the trade however it pared opening losses and turned marginally higher.

The BSE Sensex was trading higher by 17.72 points or 0.05 percent to 37,948.05 while the NSE Nifty was trading at 11,168.15, up 5.90 points or 0.05 percent.

HUL, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, Kotak Bank, LT, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, TS, HDFC, Asian Paint, and Tech Mahindra were the top laggard in the Sensex pack, falling upto 1.67 percent. On the other hand, major gainers in the Sensex pack were Axis Bank, NTPC, Powergrid, Titan, ITC, Bajaj FInserve, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, RIL, Sun Pharma, M&M and ONGC, rising upto 5.24 percent.

In the previous session on Tuesday, markets closed at 4-month high. The BSE Sensex closed 511.34 points or 1.37 percent higher at 37,930.33. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 140.05 points, or 1.27 per cent, to end at 11,162.25.

Among Asian peers, MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2% to sit just below a five-month top made on Tuesday. Japan`s Nikkei dipped 0.2%, a Reuters report said. On Wall Street overnight the benchmark S&P 500 index poked in to positive territory for the year so far, but struggled for headway and closed 0.16% higher.

Oil prices remain rangebound, but hung on to most of their overnight gains. Brent futures slipped 0.5% to $44.12 per barrel and U.S. crude fell 0.5% to $41.70 a barrel, Reuters said.