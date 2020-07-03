Sensex rallies 213 points in early trade; Nifty tops 10,600

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Friday led by positive domestic and global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 213.30 points or 0.60 percent to 36,057.00 in early trade while the NSE Nifty jumped 67.35 points or 0.64 percent to 10,619.05.

In the previous session on Thursday, the Sensex settled 429.25 points, or 1.21 per cent, higher at 35,843.70. The NSE Nifty surged 121.65 points, or 1.17 per cent, to close at 10,551.70.

Asian shares rallied to a four-month high on Friday, a Reuters report said. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5%, reaching their highest level since late February, while Japan`s Nikkei rose 0.4%. Shanghai composite index hit a high last seen in April 2019. S&P 500 futures were down 0.1% but volumes were lower than usual.

Oil prices eased on concerns about the resurgence of the coronavirus globally and in the United States, the world`s largest oil consumer. Brent crude fell 0.65% to $42.86 a barrel while U.S. crude dropped 0.66% to $40.38 a barrel, Reuters added.