Sensex rallies 408 points, Nifty finishes above 10,800

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Thursday led by rally in banking, financial stocks.

The Sensex rallied 408.68 points or 1.12 percent to end at 36,737.69 while the NSE Nifty jumped 107.70 points or 1.01 percent to finish at 10,813.45.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were Bajaj Finance, SBI, Tata Steel, HDFC, Bajaj Finserve, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, M&M, Asian Paint, RIL, HDFC Bank and Ultrachem, rising upto 3.93 percent. On the other hand, major losers were ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Maruti, TCS, HUL, ITC, Sun Pharma and Nestle, falling upto 1.66 percent.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended 345.51 points, or 0.95 per cent, lower at 36,329.01, and the broader Nifty shed 93.90 points, or 0.87 per cent, to close at 10,705.75.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Wednesday, offloading equities worth Rs 994.87 crore, provisional exchange data showed.