Sensex rallies over 285 points in early trade; Nifty holds on to 10,000

New Delhi: Equity benchmark Sensex surged over 285points in early trade on Friday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights amid sustained foreign fund inflow.

In early trade, the BSE Sensex rose 284.94 points or 0.84 percent to 34,265.64 while the NSE Nifty rose 93.45 points or 0.93 percent to 10,122.55

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by ONGC, SBI, L&T, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma. On the other hand, TCS, Bajaj Auto, Infosys and PowerGrid were among the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer settled 128.84 points or 0.38 per cent lower at 33,980.70, while the broader Nifty slipped 32.45 points or 0.32 per cent to close at 10,029.10.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors bought equities worth Rs 2,905.04 crore in the capital market on Thursday, provisional exchange data showed.

On the global front, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo were in the red, while those in Seoul were trading with gains.

Exchanges on Wall Street ended on a negative note in overnight trade.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.35 per cent to USD 40.13 per barrel.