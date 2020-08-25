Sensex rises 123 points, Nifty near 11,500 in early trade

New Delhi: Markets opened higher on Tuesday amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 123.40 points or 0.32 percent to 38,922.48 in early trade while the NSE Nifty rose 27.00 points or 0.24 percent to 11,493.45.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, Axis Bank, Maruti, Bajaj Finserve, M&M, HDFC, Asian Paint, HDFC Bank, rising upto 2.40 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Nestle, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Ultrachem, HUL, Sun Pharma, TCS, Infosys, RIL, Bajaj Auto, ONGC and Powergrid, falling upto 1.19 percent.

Asia`s stock markets were mostly higher on Tuesday. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.32% to its highest since early January and sits just a fraction below a two-year high. Japan`s Nikkei was trading 1.5% higher and banking stocks led Australia`s S&P/ASX 200 up 0.58%. The Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong was an outlier in early trade, slipping 0.27% while the Shanghai Composite was 0.15% firmer, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Monday the BSE Sensex ended 364.36 points or 0.95 per cent higher at 38,799.08. The NSE Nifty jumped 94.85 points or 0.83 per cent to 11,466.45.