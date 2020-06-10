हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex rises 290 points, Nifty closes above 10,100

The BSE Sensex rose 290.36 points or 0.86 percent to 34,247.05 while the NSE Nifty rose 69.50 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 10,116.15.

Sensex rises 290 points, Nifty closes above 10,100

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Wednesday with the NSE Nifty closing above 10,100 level.

The BSE Sensex rose 290.36 points or 0.86 percent to 34,247.05 while the NSE Nifty rose 69.50 points or 0.69 percent to finish at 10,116.15.

IndusInd Bank, Kotak Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, Axis Bank,SBI, TCS, ICICI Bank, HCL, Tech Mahindra, HUL rallying around 8 percent. On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Bajaj Auto and ONGC were among the laggards, falling upto.

On a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs 490.81 crore on Tuesday, provisional exchange data showed.

In the previous session on Tuesday, the BSE Sensex reversed all early gains by falling 413.89 points or 1.20 percent to close at 33,956.69. On the other hand the NSE Nifty declined 120.80 points or 1.19 percent to finish at 10,046.65.

BSENSENiftySensex today
