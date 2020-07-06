Sensex rises over 300 points, Nifty tops 10,700

New Delhi: Markets opened in green on Monday led by gains in banking and financials amidst positive global cues.

The BSE Sensex rose 303.63 points or0.84 percent to 36,325.05 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 103.30 points or 0.97 percent to 10,710.65.

Bajaj Auto, HUL, Powergrid and Sun Pharma were the major laggards in the Sensex pack, falling upto 0.75 percent.

Workers at Bajaj Auto, India`s biggest exporter of motorbikes, are demanding the temporary closure of one of its plants after 250 employees there tested positive for coronavirus, its unions said on Saturday, as companies struggle to ramp up operations.

Asian shares scaled four-month peaks on Monday. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 1% to its highest since February. Even Japan`s Nikkei, which has lagged with a soft domestic economy, managed a rise of 1.3%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 also firmed 0.8%, while EUROSTOXX 50 futures added 1.8% and FTSE futures 1.5%, a Reuters report said.

In the previous session on Friday, the 30-share BSE index settled 177.72 points or 0.50 per cent, higher at 36,021.42. It touched a high of 36,110.21 and a low of 35,872.38. The NSE Nifty rose 55.65 points, or 0.53 percent, to end at 10,607.35.