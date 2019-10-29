Sensex soars 581 points, Nifty gains 159 points; Tata Motors, SAIL, Yes Bank advance

The share market witnessed strong growth on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex gaining 581 points to close at 39,831 while the Nifty-50 index jumped 159 points to end at 11,786. The Bank Nifty index advanced 356 points and to finish the day at 29,873 levels.

Tata Motors share price gained as much as 17 per cent in the intraday trade. The biggest gainers of the day were stocks of Indiabulls Housing Finance, Shipping Corporation of India, Dilip Buildcon, ITI, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, YES Bank and Reliance Infrastructure, while shares of Vodafone Idea, Apollo Hospitals, Dewan Housing Finance Limited or DHFL, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Reliance Power and IndiGo were among the major losers.

The BSE auto index advanced 4.34 per cent on Tuesday with shares of auto major Tata Motors skyrocketing 16.32 per cent, shares of Motherson Sumi Systems added 7.68 per cent, Maruti Suzuki India shares gained 4.49 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra added 3.17 per cent, Bosch scrip went up 6.61 per cent while Ashok Leyland stock price surged 4.34 per cent.

Metal stocks also registered robust growth as the BSE metal index surged 4.19 per cent. Tata Steel share price jumped 6.37 per cent, shares of JSW Steel went up 6.68 per cent, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIl) counter scaled 4.84 per cent, Jindal Steel & Power gained 4.38 per cent while Hindalco Industries stock price surge near 1 per cent.