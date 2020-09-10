Sensex soars 646 points, Nifty at 11,450

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Thursday led by gains in index heavyweight amidst mixed global cues.

The 30-share BSE index ended 646.40 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 38,840.32. The NSE Nifty rallied 171.25 points or 1.52 per cent to 11,449.25.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack were RIL, Asian Paint, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Ultrachem, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserve, SBI, Powergrid, ONGC, Infosys and LT, rising upto 7.10 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank, titan, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto and HCL Tech, falling upto 2.24 percent.

BSE energy index rallied 6.26 per cent, followed by oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, finance and capital goods while telecom and metal fell up to 1.42 per cent.

Broader BSE mid-cap and small-cap indices surged up to 1.27 per cent.

Meanwhile, rupee strengthened by 9 paise to end at 73.46 against the US dollar.

Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended in the red, while Seoul and Tokyo closed with gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a mixed note.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.27 per cent lower at USD 40.27 per barrel.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 171.43 points or 0.45 per cent lower at 38,193.92, while Nifty settled 39.35 points or 0.35 per cent down at 11,278.

Exchange data showed that foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 959.09 crore on a net basis on Wednesday.