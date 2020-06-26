हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex soars over 329 points, Nifty ends at 10,383

The BSE Sensex settled 329.17 points, or 0.94 per cent, higher at 35,171.27, while the NSE Nifty surged 94.10 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 10,383.

Sensex soars over 329 points, Nifty ends at 10,383

New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Friday led led by gains in index heavy-weights amid positive cues from global markets.

The BSE Sensex settled 329.17 points, or 0.94 per cent, higher at 35,171.27, while the NSE Nifty surged 94.10 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 10,383.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 7 per cent, followed by TCS, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech. On the other hand, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank and Sun Pharma finished in the red.

The rupee meanwhile pared initial gains and settled on a flat note at 75.65 against the US dollar.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer closed 26.88 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 34,842.10, and the broader Nifty slipped 16.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 10,288.90.

Foreign institutional investors turned net sellers on Thursday, offloading equities worth Rs 1,050.61 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

