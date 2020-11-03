Sensex soars over 500 points; banking, finance stocks shine

New Delhi: Markets ended in the green on Tuesday with both equity indices soaring above 1.2 percent amidst global clues ahead of the US presidential election.

The BSE Sensex ended 503.55 points or 1.27 per cent higher at 40,261.13. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty jumped 144.35 points or 1.24 per cent to 11,813.50.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, PowerGrid, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and ITC, soaring 6.51 percent

On the other hand, NTPC, Reliance Industries, Nestle India, HCL Tech, Infosys, HUL, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints were among the laggards, shedding up to 3.75 percent.

Sector-wise, BSE bankex, finance, metal, auto, consumer durables and healthcare indices rallied as much as 3.21 percent, while realty, energy, telecom, teck and oil and gas closed in the red. In the broader markets, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices spurted up to 0.42 percent.

Live TV

#mute

Foreign institutional investors emerged as net buyers in the capital markets as they purchased shares worth Rs 740.61 crore on Monday, according to provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, rupee settled almost flat at 74.41 against the US dollar.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 3.31 per cent higher at USD 40.26 per barrel. Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Tokyo ended with significant gains. Stock exchanges in Europe were also trading on a positive note in early deals.