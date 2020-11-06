Sensex soars over 550 points, Nifty closes above 12,260

New Delhi: Markets rose for the fifth straight session on Friday amid massive foreign fund inflow.

The 30-share BSE index ended 552.90 points or 1.34 percent higher at 41,893.06. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 143.25 points or 1.18 percent to 12,263.55.

Major gainers in the Sensex pack were RIL, Bajaj Finserve, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank, HDFC, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and Titan, rising upto 3.78 percent. On the other hand, major losers were Maruti, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paint, Ultrachem, Nestle, Sun Pharma, ITC, HUL and Powergrid, falling upto 2.65 percent.

In the previous session on Thursday, Sensex surged 724.02 points or 1.78 per cent to close at 41,340.16. The benchmark has wiped off all losses for the 2020 calendar year. It closed at 41,306.02 on January 1, 2020. The broader NSE Nifty also zoomed 211.80 points or 1.78 per cent to finish at 12,120.30.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 5,368.31 crore on Thursday, according to provisional exchange data.

Meanwhile, in the forex market, the rupee settled 28 paise higher at 74.08 against the US dollar.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.93 percent lower at USD 40.14 per barrel.