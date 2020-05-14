हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BSE

Sensex tanks 885 points, Nifty closes at 9,150

As per market analyst, sentiments are dented because of the uncertainty around the kick start of economic growth.

New Delhi: Markets ended with deep cuts on Thursday dragged by losses in index heavyweights, weak global cues and the quantum of fiscal announcement by the government.

As per market analyst, sentiments remain dented because of the uncertainty around the kick start of economic growth.

The BSE Sensex fell 885.72 points or 2.77 percent to 31,122.89. On the other hand, the NSE Nifty tanked 233.45 points or 2.49 percent to 9,150.10.

The rupee meanwhile slipped 10 paise to close at 75.56 (provisional) against the US dollar.

Sensex crashed over 955 points during the day. Tech Mahindra was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking over 5 per cent, followed by Infosys, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries and NTPC. On the other hand, Hero MotoCorp, L&T, Maruti, UltraTech Cement and Sun Pharma led the gainers' chart.

