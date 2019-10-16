close

Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty opens above 11,450; Wipro shares rise on Q2 earnings

MUMBAI: The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex opened nearly 100 points up while Nifty was above 11,450 as the markets open on Wednesday.

Around 9.35 am, the Sensex was up 108.39 points at 38614.48, while Nifty was up at 34.70 points at 11463. 

Soon after the markets opened, nearly 393 shares advanced, while 174 shares plummeted and 35 shares remained unchanged. 

Shares of Wipro were up 1.5% after the IT major registered better-than-expected September-quarter earnings, driven by higher margins on Tuesday. 

Net profit came in at Rs 2,553 crore as compared to Rs 1,889 crore a year earlier. 

Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care also surged 15% to Rs 229 after the personal care firm's promoter group, on Tuesday, sold about 22% stake for around Rs 630 crore in a single block deal.

IOC, Grasim Industries, Zee Entertainment, BPCL, Tata Motors, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel are among major gainers on the indices, while losers are Infosys, ITC and IndusInd Bank. 

All the sectoral indices were trading higher led by the infra, auto, bank, metal, pharma and IT.

Sensex gains 291 points to close at 38,506, Nifty advances 87 points

