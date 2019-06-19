close

Sensex zooms 312 points, surges above 39,350

The BSE Sensex rallied 312.16 points or 0.80 percent to 39,358.50 in early trade while the NSE Nifty edged higher by 90.15 points or 0.77 percent to 11,781.65.

New Delhi: Markets opened in the positive zone led by gains in banking, IT, metal, infra, pharma and auto sectors amidst positive Asian cues.

Asian share markets jumped on Wednesday amidst hope that the Federal Reserve would go for rate cuts at its policy meeting later today. MSCI`s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.6% in early trade, adding to a 1% gain the day before. Japan`s Nikkei rose 1.5% and South Korea 1.1%, a Reuters report said.

The Dow ended Tuesday with gains of 1.35%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.97% and the Nasdaq 1.39%. The S&P 500 has gained 6% so far this month to be 1% from the all-time high hit in early May, Reuters said.

