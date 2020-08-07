New Delhi: Markets ended in green on Thursday after the RBI left key interest rates unchanged, maintaining an accommodative stance to boost growth.

The BSE Sensex ended 362.12 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 38,025.45. The broader NSE Nifty jumped 98.50 points or 0.89 per cent to 11,200.15.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, left the benchmark repurchase (repo) rate unchanged at 4 per cent. Consequently, the reverse repo rate stands at 3.35.

Here are Stocks in focus on August 7, 2020

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation

HPCL on Thursday reported a standalone profit of Rs 2,813.8 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises has reported a consolidated of Rs 65.7 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

Lupin Limited

Pharma major Lupin Limited Thursday reported 64.8% year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 106.7 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea on Thursday reported a consolidated loss quarter-on-quarter of Rs 25,460 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

Bayer CropScience

Bayer CropScience on Thursday reported a 86% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit to Rs 251.7 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.