New Delhi: Markets came off the day's highs but managed to end the session higher on Monday.

The BSE Sensex ended 99.36 points or 0.27 per cent, higher at 36,693.69. Similarly, the NSE Nifty closed 34.65 points, or 1.15 per cent, up at 10,802.70 -- losing about 80 points from the day's high.

Here are Stocks in focus on July 14, 2020

Glenmark

Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Monday said it has cut price of antiviral drug Favipiravir - sold under the brand name FabiFlu for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 – by 27 per cent to Rs 75 per tablet. The company had launched the drug last month at a price of Rs 103 per tablet. In a regulatory filing Glenmark announced a price reduction of 27 per cent for FabiFlu. The new maximum retail price (MRP) is Rs 75 per tablet, it said.

Bata

Footwear major Bata India Ltd on Monday said it is going slow on new store openings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic but will continue expanding into new towns through franchise route. Disclosing the impact of COVID-19 in a regulatory filing, Bata India said after the relaxation of lockdown it has so far reopened more than 1,200 of its 1,400 stores across the country but restrictions are in place on number of days and hours of operations.

Motherson Sumi

Moody's Investors Service on Monday downgraded the rating outlook of auto component maker Motherson Sumi Systems to negative on account of expected weak financial performance in this fiscal due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Moody's changed the outlook on the rating to 'negative' from 'ratings under review',the rating agency said in a statement.