New Delhi: Equity benchmark Sensex surged 399 points to settle at 37,419 on Monday, driven by gains in financial and IT counters.

The BSE Sensex closed 398.85 points or 1.08 per cent higher at 37,418.99. Likewise, the broader NSE Nifty rose 120.50 points or 1.11 per cent to end at 11,022.20.

Here are Stocks in focus on July 21, 2020

Indigo

IndiGo has decided to lay off 10 per cent of its workforce due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, its CEO Ronojoy Dutta said on Monday. As on March 31, 2019, the airline had 23,531 employees on its payroll.

ACC Ltd

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Monday reported a 40.53 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 270.95 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2020, adversely impacted by COVID-19-related disturbances in the market.

The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 455.68 crore in the same quarter a year ago, ACC said in a BSE filing.

SBI Cards

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Monday reported 14 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 393 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to higher interest income. The SBI promoted company had reported net profit of Rs 346 crore in April-June quarter of the fiscal ended March 2020. Card spends during the June quarter fell to Rs 19,085 crore as against Rs 30,174 crore in the same period of 2019-20, SBI Card said in a release.

Jubilant Life Sciences

Jubilant Life Sciences on Monday said it has received drug regulator DCGI approval for generic version of antiviral drug remdesivir 100 mg/vial for restricted emergency use in India for treatment of severe COVID-19. The company's subsidiary Jubilant Generics has received the approval from Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market investigational drug remdesivir 100 mg/vial (lyophilized injection), Jubilant Life Sciences said in a late night filing to BSE.