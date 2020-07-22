New Delhi: Ending higher for the fifth session on Tuesday, markets closed at 4-month high. The BSE Sensex closed 511.34 points or 1.37 percent higher at 37,930.33. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 140.05 points, or 1.27 per cent, to end at 11,162.25.

Here are Stocks in focus on July 22, 2020

Axis Bank

Axis Bank on Tuesday reported 19 per cent decline in standalone net profit at Rs 1,112 crore for June quarter of the current financial year. The third largest private sector bank posted a net profit of Rs 1,370 crore for April-June, 2019-20. Total income was almost flat at Rs 19,125.57 crore during the quarter under review, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Hindustan Unilever

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday reported an 5.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,897 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,795 crore in April-June quarter of the previous fiscal. Its sales during the quarter under review rose 3.65 per cent to Rs 10,570 crore, as against Rs 10,197 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Finserv

Bajaj Finserv on Tuesday reported a 44 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,215 crore in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal year, mainly on the back of good earnings from its insurance subsidiaries. The Bajaj Group company's financial services arm had posted a net profit of Rs 845 crore during the corresponding June quarter of 2019-20.

Hindustan Copper

Hindustan Copper on Tuesday posted a consolidated loss of Rs 514.27 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020. The company had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 40.37 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Copper said in a filing to BSE. The company said that "profit (loss) for the period (is) from continuing and and discontinued operations (after tax)."

The consolidated income of the company during January-March period of 2019-20 dropped to Rs 166.47 crore from Rs 475.09 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.