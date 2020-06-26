New Delhi: Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower on Thursday after a volatile session amid expiry of monthly derivative contracts.

After swinging 581.83 points during the session, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 26.88 points, or 0.08 per cent, lower at 34,842.10. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 16.40 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 10,288.90.

Here are the stocks in focus on June 26, 2020

Vedanta

Billionaire Anil Agarwal-controlled Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said it has received shareholders' nod for delisting the company. While 93.342 per cent of the votes were in favour of the proposal, 6.658 per cent were against it, the filing said. The proposal required approval of at least 66.7 per cent of minority shareholders. Vedanta Ltd had last month initiated the process for seeking shareholders' approval for delisting.

Container Corporation of India Ltd

State-owned Container Corporation of India Ltd (Concor) on Thursday reported a 10.78 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to Rs 317.51 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 355.91 crore during the corresponding quarter a year ago, the multi-modal logistics company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

Ashok Leyland

Hinduja Group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported a 92.31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 751.71 crore in the same quarter of previous fiscal, Ashok Leyland said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,088.04 crore as against Rs 9,874.04 crore in the year-ago period.

PNC Infratech

PNC Infratech on Thursday said it has won a Rs 1,412 crore highway project from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Uttar Pradesh.

The project under Bharatmala Pariyojna will be executed on hybrid annuity mode (HAM).