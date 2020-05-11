New Delhi: The BSE S&P Sensex closed 199 points or 0.63 per cent higher at 31,643 while the Nifty 50 ticked up by 52 points or 0.57 per cent at 9,252.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma up by 2.13 per cent, FMCG by 1.9 per cent and IT by 0.83 per cent.

Here are the Stocks in Focus on May 11, 2020

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 26 per cent rise in standalone net profit at Rs 1,221 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 969 crore in the corresponding January-March period of 2018-19.

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC)

HDFC Asset Management Company on Saturday reported a 9 per cent drop in profit-after-tax at Rs 250 crore for the three months ended March 2020.