New Delhi: Markets ended lower on Tuesday amid weak cues from global markets.

Sensex dropped 190.10 points or 0.60 percent to end at 31,371.12 while the NSE Nifty ended down 42.65 points or 0.46 percent at 9,196.55. The 30-share index plunged over 716 points during the day and oscillated between a high and low of 31,536.89 and 30,844.66 respectively.

Here are the Stocks in Focus on May 13, 2020

Vedanta

Anil Agarwal on Tuesday announced intention to take his Indian listed firm Vedanta Ltd private by buying out shares held by public. Agarwal-controlled Vedanta Resources will offer Rs 87.5 per share to nearly 49 per cent public shareholders of Vedanta Ltd.

Blue Star

Air conditioning and commercial refrigeration company Blue Star Ltd on Tuesday reported a 88.85 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 8.90 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Havells

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 10.69 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit to Rs 177.73 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

Nestle

FMCG major Nestle India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 13.54 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 525.43 crore for the first quarter ended March 2020.