Upcoming IPOs Next Week: Check Price Band, Lot Size, Minimum Investment Amount, And More

Here are the subscription dates, allotment dates, listing, price band, and minimum investment amount you need to apply for the IPOs. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 08:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The SME IPO of Chatha Foods is scheduled to open for subscription on March 19.
  • The listing of Chatha Foods IPO is anticipated on March 27, 2024.
  • There are two IPOs scheduled to launch next week.
Upcoming IPOs Next Week: Check Price Band, Lot Size, Minimum Investment Amount, And More File Photo

New Delhi: The primary market is gearing up for another week of activity, with a focus on the SME segment as no new issues are slated to open in the mainboard segment. Two companies are set to launch their public offers, adding momentum to the SME market. Continue reading to find out the details of public offerings.

Upcoming Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) This Week

Chatha Foods IPO

Chatha Foods IPO: Subscription Dates

The SME IPO of Chatha Foods is scheduled to open for subscription on March 19 and will close on March 21. (Also Read: Good News For 2.56 Lakhs Gramin Dak Sevaks; Centre Announces Pay Hike For Time Continuity)

Chatha Foods IPO: Price Band

The IPO is priced in the range of Rs 53-56 per share. (Also Read: Big Bonanza For LIC Employees; Government Approves 17% Wage Hike)

Chatha Foods IPO: Lot Size

The public offers come with a minimum bid of 2,000 shares in one lot.

Chatha Foods IPO: Allotment Date

If everything goes right and as per schedule, the allotment of the share is expected to finalise on March 26, 2024.

Chatha Foods IPO: Listing Date

The listing of Chatha Foods IPO is anticipated on March 27, 2024.

Chatha Foods IPO: Minimum Investment Amount

If you are eager to apply for Chatha Foods IPO, the minimum amount you need is Rs 1,12,000.

Chatha Foods IPO: Allocation Reservation

50 percent for qualified institutional buyers, 35 percent for retail investors, and 15 percent for non-institutional investors.

Chatha Foods IPO: Funds Utilisation

The raised capital will be utilized for setting up a manufacturing facility and other general corporate purposes.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: Subscription Dates

Vishwas Agri Seeds is set to launch its IPO in the SME segment on March 21, with the subscription closing on March 26.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: Price Band

The IPO is priced at Rs 86 per share.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: Lot Size

The company is all set to launch its IPO with a minimum bid of 1,600 shares in one lot.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: Allotment Date

The allotment date of Vishwas Agri Foods IPO is expected on March 27, 2024.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: Listing Date

The rumoured listing date of the public offering is April 1, 2024.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: Minimum Investment Amount

One needs Rs 1,37,600 to apply for the IPO.

Vishwas Agri Seeds IPO: Allocation

50 percent for retail investors and 50 percent for non-institutional investors.

