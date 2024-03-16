Good News For 2.56 Lakhs Gramin Dak Sevaks; Centre Announces Pay Hike For Time Continuity

New Delhi: Ahead of the Loksabha polls 2024, the Ministry of Communications announced a new financial upgrade scheme for Gramin Dak Sevaks. The plan is launched to improve their service conditions and address stagnation in their careers.

What Is Financial Upgradation Scheme For Gramin Dak Sevak?

Under this scheme, each Gramin Dak Sevak will receive financial upgrades upon completing 12, 24, and 36 years of service, totaling Rs 4,320, Rs 5,520, and Rs 7,200 per year, respectively.

This scheme is an addition to the remuneration already provided to GDSs in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA).

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's Statement

Speaking at the event, the union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the Grameen Dak Sevak Financial Upgradation Scheme, 2024, as part of ongoing welfare measures.

"Grameen Dak Sevaks play a vital role in the rural postal system. With over 2.5 lakh Grameen Dak Sevaks providing essential financial services, parcel delivery, and other government-to-citizen services in remote areas," he said.

He further stated that this scheme aims to enhance the service conditions of GDSs, benefiting over 2.56 lakh individuals and addressing stagnation in their careers.

"To realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming the Postal Network into a Service Delivery Network, the government has digitized all post offices in the country," Vaishnaw further said.

New Services

He added that new services such as Passport Seva, Aadhar Seva, and Dak Niryat Kendra have been launched to enhance service delivery.

Expansion Of Postal Services

During the event, the minister shared statistics about the significant role of post offices in citizens' lives, with over 1.25 crore passports processed and more than 10 crore Aadhar services availed through post offices.