Delhi

MHA seeks report after video of Delhi police brutally thrashing tempo drivers goes viral: Sources

ANI reported that the policemen thrashed the driver and his son after dragging them out of their vehicle.

MHA seeks report after video of Delhi police brutally thrashing tempo drivers goes viral: Sources
Image Courtesy: ANI

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday sought a report from Delhi Commissioner of Police after videos of three Delhi policemen publicly thrashing the driver of a tempo and his son in Mukherjee Nagar area went viral on social media, sources said.

Assistant Sub-inspector Sanjay Malik and Devendra and constable Pushpendra have been suspended by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest Delhi) Vijyanta Arya for brutally thrashing the two men after their tempo bumped into the police vehicle on Sunday.

ANI reported that the policemen thrashed the driver and his son after dragging them out of their vehicle. It is alleged that the policemen thrashed the duo for "no reason". The police, however, blamed the tempo driver for the incident claiming that he attacked a police officer with a sword and injured another with his tempo. "The alleged incident was followed by an accident caused by a Gramin Sewa tempo to a police vehicle. Thereafter, a police officer was also assaulted on the head by the tempo driver with a sword," the police said in a statement. The police also said that the driver was driving the tempo recklessly and the vehicle hit one of the policemen in the leg.

Meanwhile, a protest was organised in Mukherjee Nagar in driver's support after the incident and GT Ring Road was blocked by the protesters. Former Delhi Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee president Manjit Singh GK also joined the protesters and said that the auto driver was stopped by the cops who also pointed a pistol at him. He added that the driver was then dragged out of the vehicle by the cops and brutally thrashed. He demanded that the accused policemen should be dismissed and a case should be registered against them. 

Delhi, Delhi Police, tempo drivers
