Netizens slam Xiaomi after Arunachal Pradesh disappears from its weather app: Here's what the company said

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi was trolled brutally on Twitter on Sunday (October 18) after it weather app failed to show some Indian cities and states, including Arunachal Pradesh. The company, however, said that it happned due to a technical glitch and the error has been fixed.

Social media users, however, slammed Xiaomi on Sunday with many claiming that the company is supporting China’s claim over Arunachal Pradesh. It is to be noted that Chinese government does not recognise Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory.

Xiaomi claimed that the glitch was caused due to use of “data from multiple third-party sources”. The smartphone maker asserted that it is committed to India and its users across the country to provide them with the best possible user experience.

It is learnt that Arunachal Pradesh's capital city Itanagar and other cities are now again visible on the app.

Diplomatic relations between India and China touched a new low in the recent past after People’s Liberation Army attacked Indian forces troops near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, where 20 Indian soldiers were martyred.

The Chinese company last month rolled out its MIUI 12 to Redmi Note 9 Pro handsets in India. It is likely that Xiaomi may also roll out MIUI in some other handsets in the near future. he company’s recently launched Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro also come with MIUI 12 out of the box.