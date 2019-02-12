हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Oppo K1 India launch

Oppo K1 to go on first sale in India today: All you want to know

The phone comes with a 6.41-inch screen with AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch.

New Delhi: Oppo's recently launched smartphone K1 will go in first sale in India on Tuesday.

New Delhi: Oppo's recently launched smartphone K1 will go in first sale in India on Tuesday.

The Chinese smartphone maker launched Oppo K1 in India last week priced at Rs 16,990. K1 would be available on Flipkart in piano black and astral blue colour variants.

Oppo has tweeted:

The phone comes with a 6.41-inch screen with AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable upto 256GB and in-display fingerprint scanner. Under the hood the phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 chipset.

The smartphone features a 25MP front camera and a 16MP + 2MP dual rear camera with AI capabilities.

It houses a 3,600 mAh battery and runs ColorOS 5.2 -- Oppo`s operating system (OS) based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

Oppo K1 India launchOppo K1 priceOppo K1 specsOppo K1 flipkart
