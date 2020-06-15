हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to sport bigger screens: Report

Both interior and exterior displays of the Galaxy Fold 2 are bigger than that of earlier Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to sport bigger screens: Report

Seoul: South Korean tech giant Samsung is expected to launch its next foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold 2 with a 7.7-inch interior display and a 6.23-inch cover display on August 5.

According to South Korean news portal ETNews, it is likely that Samsung made such decision in order to differentiate Galaxy Fold 2 from Galaxy Fold, and listen to consumers who want bigger screens.

Both interior and exterior displays of the Galaxy Fold 2 are bigger than that of earlier Galaxy Fold.

Galaxy Fold that was released last year is made up of 7.3-inch interior display and 4.6 exterior display.

Interior and exterior displays of the Galaxy Fold 2 will be bigger by 0.4 inch and 1.63 inches, respectively.

The upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 is said to feature a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 16MP ultra wide-angle lens.

The phone will have two camera sensors on the front side but they won't be placed together.

The current Galaxy Fold handset is priced at Rs 1.65 lakh.

The company is planning to use a cheaper design for bringing down its price with just 256GB of internal storage, half of what the current Galaxy Fold offers at 512GB.

