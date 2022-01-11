All-new Audi Q7 SUV bookings open in India, details and booking amount here

The German Car Manufacturers Audi have started the bookings for the new generation of the SUV Audi Q7 in India. Q7 is powered by a 3.0L V6 TFSI petrol engine. For the buyers, Audi has announced that the booking amount for the Q7 is Rs 5 lakh. The company claims that the car will have features and control that will be according to the taste of the buyers of this segment.

The Audi Q7 features such as Adaptive Air Suspension, Audi Drive Select, Quattro all-wheel-drive that aids with handling. It gets safety features Driver-assist features include Park Assist Plus with a 360-degree-view camera and Lane departure warning. It receives the Matrix LED Headlamps and Rear LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators in the front and rear.

To make the cabin a feature-loaded one, they offer features like four-Zone air conditioning, Air Ionizer & Aromatization, Contour ambient lighting with 30 colours, B&O Premium 3D Sound System, and others.

On occasion, Mr Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “After nine product launches in 2021, we are excited to step into the new year with another incredible offering – the legendary Audi Q7 for which we open bookings today.” As per the details, the new Audi Q7 will be available in two different Premium Plus and Technology.

