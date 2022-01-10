BH-series: All you need to know about the new Bharat-series number plates

The BH series or the Bharat Series is a series of number plates for non-transport vehicles introduced in India on 28th August 2021. The registrations for the same started from 15th September 2021. The introduction of the BH series of number plates is a step the government takes to promote ease of mobility in the nation.

As per the law, the vehicle with the BH series number plate does not require a new registration every time the owner moves to another state. This series is supposed to benefit all the professionals whose job requires them to move to different states.

What are the benefits of the BH series?

Earlier, as per section 47 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, the owners were only allowed to keep their vehicle in another state(different from the ones they are registered in) for 12 months. After this period, the vehicle's registration was supposed to be transferred from the parent to the new state. The vehicle registered with a BH series doesn't require any transfer registration every time the owner moves. The number plate remains valid throughout the country.

Read also: BMW to turn your luxury car into a private cinema lounge, here’s how

Apart from a seamless transfer of vehicles from one state to another and freeing vehicle owners from the hassle of the heavy paperwork for vehicle transfer, the BH series offers many other benefits. For instance, with the new number plate, vehicle owners are bound to pay just two years of road tax at a time, contrasted to 15 or 20 years (differing from state to state). In case someone fails to pay taxes after 2 years, the taxes start to accumulate by Rs 100 per day.

How to get a BH series number plate?

The process to get a BH series number plate is an online process. The vehicles can be registered online by the dealer at the time of purchase through the Vahan portal. After the registration process is completed, the vehicle owner will have their BH series number plate.

Read also: Tata Motors to bring back its Sierra SUV, but in a electric avatar; details here

What does a BH series number plate look like?

The number plate will be the usual ones for private vehicles, with black text and white background. However, there will be a change in the format of the texts and numbers.

Format- YY BH #### XX

The BH series number plates will start with two numbers showing the year of first registration, followed by BH representing 'Bharat'. Later on, there are four randomly generated numbers on the number plate anywhere from 0000 to 9999, followed by two letters using all combinations 'AA' to 'ZZ'. However, the letters 'I' and 'O' are not used.

Are there any changes in the taxation structure for the BH series?

Indeed, the new BH series changes the taxation structure. As per the new taxation structure, if a vehicle has a value of less than ten lakh rupees, the owners ought to pay eight per cent road tax. However, if the vehicle costs between 10-20 lakh, the owner has to pay ten per cent road tax. Similarly, if the price of the vehicle is more than twenty lakh, the owners have to pay a twelve per cent road tax.

The taxation also differs for different vehicles considering the power source. The vehicles having a diesel engine have an added tax of two per cent to their tax respective to the price categories. However, a vehicle with an electric engine saves the owner two per cent tax on their vehicle.

Live TV

#mute