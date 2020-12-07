हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Formula One

Sakhir Grand Prix: Mercedes fined 20,000 euros for tyre mix up

Mercedes mistakenly put tyres reserved for teammate Valtteri Bottas onto George Russell's car.

Sakhir Grand Prix: Mercedes fined 20,000 euros for tyre mix up
PTI photo

MANAMA: Formula One champions Mercedes were fined 20,000 euros ($24,238) on Sunday (December 6) after they fitted the wrong front tyres to George Russell's leading car at a bungled Sakhir Grand Prix pitstop.

The mistake meant stand-in Russell, replacing Lewis Hamilton after the seven times world champion tested positive for COVID-19 in Bahrain, lost position and risked a post-race disqualification.

Mercedes mistakenly put tyres reserved for teammate Valtteri Bottas onto Russell's car after both pitted when the safety car was deployed, forcing the Briton to make another stop that dropped him to fifth.

Russell eventually finished ninth after a late slow puncture dealt another blow just as he had moved back up to second and was reeling in the Racing system.

Mercedes were summoned by stewards post-race for the infringement.

The team explained that a radio communications technical issue was to blame, with the pit wall's message to the pit crew going unheard because Russell had transmitted over it.

"We knew immediately when Valtteri didn't have his tyres, we knew that Valtteri's tyres were on George's car," said team boss Toto Wolff.

The stewards found mitigating circumstances, with Mercedes rectifying the problem within one lap and losing further time. Russell was allowed to keep the points.

Bottas's pitstop took 27 seconds as a result of the mix-up, with mechanics taking off his car's tyres and then putting the same ones back on again once they realised what had happened, compromising the Finn's race

Stewards noted that such a breach had not previously happened in Formula One.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Formula OneMercedesF1
Next
Story

Lewis Hamilton fastest in final Belgian GP practice, Sebastian Vettel finishes last
  • 96,77,203Confirmed
  • 1,40,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M20S

DNA: The truth of the 'tourists' in the farmers' movement