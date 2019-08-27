War Trailer: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff battle it out in the high-octane actioner

New Delhi: The trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's much-awaited film has been unveiled. As the title suggests, the trailer is filled with action sequences and high-octane drama. The two leading men are shown at their rugged best.

The trailer opens with Hrithik Roshan, who is presumably a special forces officer, smothering a man in uniform. 'Kabir has gone rogue' says Col Luthra aka Ashutosh Rana informing the audience about Kabir's transformation. Seconds later, Hrithik erupts in a body-hugging t-shirt and ramp walks amidst the dust and chaos. Meanwhile, in a higher office, it is decided that he has to be killed and the hunt for the perfect 'killer' begins from thereon.

Then comes Tiger Shroff, rugged and pumped up, all set to devour at once. He is touted as someone as powerful as Kabir, who later turns out to be his disciple.

The action sequences are mind-boggling but the overdose of violence makes the minutes-long trailer, a little tiresome to watch. However, for the audience, who are all for action-packed thrillers, War might just prove to be a pure delight.

The picture has been shot in various locations, from snow-capped mountains to sandy lands.

'War' has been helmed by Sidharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film is set to hit the screens on October 2.