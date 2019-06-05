Mumbai: Air hostess allegedly gang-raped by colleague and his friend

Mumbai: A 25-year-old air hostess was allegedly gang-raped by her colleague and his friend on Tuesday, police said.

The accused, 23-year-old Swapnil, worked as a technical engineer in the same private airline carrier where the victim works.

The accused was arrested and presented in court today after which he was sent to police remand till June 10. The other accused is absconding.

According to the survivor, she was drunk when the crime was committed.

Medical report of the rape survivor is yet to come, police said.

On the survivor`s complaint, a case has been registered under Section 376(D) (gangrape), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the MIDC police station.

Further investigation in the case is underway.