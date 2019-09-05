Road, rail, air traffic hit as rains pound Mumbai; heavy showers predicted on Thursday

MUMBAI: Torrential rains brought the country's commercial capital to a standstill with total disruption in road and rail traffic and flights on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department, Mumbai, predicted heavy showers in the city and suburbs on Thursday too.

“Intermittent rain or showers with possibility of very heavy falls at isolated places in city and suburbs,” said the weather department. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur in central Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Authorities like the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Police have also issued warnings for Mumbaikars, advising people to stay indoors. "Dear Mumbaikars, The IMD authorities have indicated extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai in next 24 hrs. Request to stay indoors and not to venture outside unless absolutely necessary. #Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai," tweeted Mumbai Police.

Schools and educational institutes across the city remained shut on Wednesday.

The city`s lifelines – Western Railway and Central Railway – faced hiccups throughout the day with several local and long-distance trains being cancelled, short-terminated and rescheduled to heavy waterlogging on railway tracks. Rail services between Mumbai and Gujarat were also snapped. Read more here.

Nearly 20 flights were cancelled, however, Mumbai International Airport Ltd officials said the operations were "near-normal".

Chaos also reigned on roads of the Mumbai with the Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and Western Express Highway (WEH) and King Circle witnessing complete waterlogging. Several BEST buses were diverted on some routes. People living near the Mithi river were evacuated to safer places. Traffic snarls were reported from several areas including Powai, Dadar, Byculla, Nagpada, Hindmata and Sion, due to waterlogging.

Mumbai has been hit by heavier-than-usual rain this monsoon, affecting the city`s crumbling infrastructure.