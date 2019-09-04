Mumbai rains: List of trains cancelled, short-terminated, rescheduled

Heavy downpour and water-logging across Mumbai led to the rescheduling, cancellation and short-termination of several trains. Vehicular traffic was also paralysed, with routes of several BEST buses being changed and some being called off. The pedestrian movement was also disrupted due to flooded roads.

According to the IMD Mumbai, heavy falls is likely to occur in city and suburbs for the next 48 hours. “Dear Mumbaikars, the IMD authorities have indicated extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai in next 24 hrs. Request to stay indoors and not to venture outside unless absolutely necessary. #Dial100 in case of an emergency. Take care Mumbai,” tweeted Mumbai Police.

Here's a complete list of trains that have been cancelled, short-terminated or rescheduled:

Trains rescheduled

1. Western Railway trains leaving Mumbai between 6 pm to midnight on September 4 will be put back by about two hours.

2. 12951 Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express and 12953 Mumbai-Delhi August Kranti Rajdhani Express has been rescheduled and will depart from Mumbai Central one hour late.

Kindly note the rescheduling of long distance WR trains from Mumbai in view of heavy & incessant #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/8Ptv0XEXhv — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 4, 2019

Trains cancelled, short-terminated

1)14708 BDTS-BKN

2) 22917 BDTS-HW

3) 22949 BDTS-DE

4) 12216 BDTS-DEE

5) 12939 PUNE-JP

6) 12940 JP-PUNE JCO 07.09.2019.

7)19311 PUNE–INDB

8)59440 VAPI-VR 59037 VR-ST will run EX Valsad to Surat

9) All up and down slow locals from Churchgate to Andheri are suspended due to waterlogging at DDR.

10) Train No. 12925 (BDTS-ASR)