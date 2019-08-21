Ayushmann Khurrana steals the show in 'Dil Ka Telephone' song from 'Dream Girl'—Watch

New Delhi: The bundle of talent actor, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Dream Girl'. The movie also stars 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actress Nushrat Bharucha in the lead role.

The makers have released a new song titled 'Dil Ka Telephone' and it is already trending on number 11 on YouTube.

Watch the song here:

The track has been sung by Meet Bros Ft. Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz. The music is composed by Meet Bros and the lyrics are penned by Kumaar. It has been shot in such a way that the track will tickle your bones for sure.

'Dream Girl' is a romantic comedy by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It has been produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Nachiket Pantvaidya. The movie is slated to hit the screens on September 13, 2019.

The film is set at the backdrop of Mathura and Ayushmann plays the 'Dream Girl'. The rom-com has an interesting line-up of actors including Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, Raj Bhansali among others.

How Ayushmann Khurrana transforms himself into Pooja is something which will leave you in splits.