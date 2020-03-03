हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez have a Holi dhamaka in store - Details here

In a video shared online, Asim and Jacqueline can be heard saying that they are excited about the collaboration and reveal that the song is named 'Mere Angne Mein'

Bigg Boss 13&#039;s Asim Riaz and Jacqueline Fernandez have a Holi dhamaka in store - Details here

'Bigg Boss 13' runner-up Asim Riaz, who hinted at a possible collaboration with actress Jacqueline Fernandez earlier, has a Holi dhamaka in store for all his fans, a sneak peek of which was shared by the duo on their respective Instagram profiles and has also been curated by fan clubs. 

In a video shared online in a vanity van, Asim and Jacqueline can be heard saying that they are excited about the collaboration and reveal that the song is named 'Mere Angne Mein', a remixed version of Amitabh Bachchan's hit track of the same name from 1981 film 'Laawaris'. Asim also sang the opening lines and said that the song will be out on March 7. "I'm excited. We are going to have a really fun Holi song," Jacqueline said in the end.

Asim looks dapper in white while Jacqueline wore a pink lehenga-choli.

Watch the video here:

Last week, a picture of Jacqueline with Asim sent the internet into a tizzy. Fans were quite excited to know about their collaboration. 

Meanwhile, Asim has also short for a music video with his ladylove Himanshi Khurana. The track has been sung by Neha Kakkar.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Something really special coming out on @desimusicfactory with @iamhimanshikhurana @nehakakkar @anshul300 on 18th March 2020 

A post shared by Asim Riaz (@asimriaz77.official) on

How excited are you for Asim and Jacqueline's song. Tell us in the comments section below. 

Bigg Boss 13asim riazJacqueline Fernandez
