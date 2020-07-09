Bull 18: Finding the new normal for the music and entertainment industry

New Delhi: The deadly novel coronavirus outbreak has brought social and behavioural changes on a large scale in society. The human race is looking for a window that gives a view of a new normal. Businesses are trying to create one for them by accepting the challenge to adapt to the change and start brewing content for consumer engagement.

One such company looking forward to defining the new normal for their consumer audience and artists, is Bull 18, a leading organization in music and entertainment space in India.

Founded in 2010 by Marshal Ramdev and Karan Gupta the platform strives to promote craft, connect with the right consumer audience and promote music worldwide. Based in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the platform extends a helping hand to the budding artists distributing their releases with ease to 100+ digital music stores including iTunes, Spotify, Apple Music, Google Play, musically and much more.

Speaking about monetization and specialization of the team, Marshal Ramdev, Co-Founder of Bull 18 said, "We never miss a single dime. Monetize every stream, listen, and view on YouTube, Spotify, Gaana, Saavn, Soundcloud and others. Along with this, the team is specialized in Data & Analytics in terms of tracking the artists' earnings and gain an insight into who’s listening to your music."

"We even help the artist in collecting their royalty from beginning to end", he added. Furthermore, concentrating on the strategy building process, the organization helps artists to build a professional rollout plan for the release and also aid them to choose a song to release.

While sharing his experience, Karan Gupta, Co-Founder of Bull 18 said, “it's never late for the artists to come up with their passion. In the last 9 years, the company has funded over 1 million dollars in advances and bonuses to the artists so that their talent can reach the right destination with our Artist Funding Services".

The commitment and enthusiasm of the owners have made it apparent for them to invade a greater foothold in the music industry. The company is catering the clients with various other services including content creation, creative space, playlist promotion, YouTube promotions, artists and repertoire, etc.

(This is a featured content)