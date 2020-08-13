Coronavirus positive SP Balasubrahmanyam's condition stable, continues to remain in hospital

New Delhi: Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who was admitted to a Chennai hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, continues to be stable. The hospital authorities shared his health update on Thursday. Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised on August 5 and with mild symptoms of coronavirus. The 74-year old playback singer had also shared a video on his Facebook page confirming the diagnosis and the hospitalisation.

He stated that he has mild symptoms of COVID-19 and added that the decision to get himself admitted to the hospital was only for resting and recuperating comfortably while avoiding risk to his family.

"Last 2-3 days, I’ve been having some discomfort - chest congestion, phlegm, cold and fever on and off. I didn’t have any other problem, but I didn’t take it easy, went to the hospital and got checked. They said it is a very mild positive of coronavirus and you can stay home and self-quarantine while taking medications," he said.

However, Balasubrahmanyam adds that he didn't want to home quarantine, as it was very tough while having his family at home, who would be too concerned to leave him alone.

He also assured friends and fans that he was in good health and receiving the best care, urging them to not worry.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has over 40,000 songs to his credit in over 16 Indian languages. He has been honoured with Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and multiple National Awards.

SP Balasubrahmanyam has contributed as a playback singer, music director, actor, dubbing artist, film producer, predominantly in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.