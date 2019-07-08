Judgementall Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut-Rajkummar Rao's trippy chemistry in 'The Wakhra' song is kickass—Watch

New Delhi: The house on fire actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are gearing up for the release of their upcoming venture 'Judgementall Hai Kya'. The film raised quite an eyebrows over its earlier title 'Mental Hai Kya' before finally, it underwent a change.

The movie is high on the buzz word and has got fans eagerly waiting for it. The makers have unveiled its first track 'The Wakhra Song' which is a remixed version of the popular Punjabi number.

Watch it here:

Kangana and Rajkummar's trippy chemistry is on another level. This movie promises to be an entertainer.

The song has been sung by Navv Inder, Lisa Mishra and Raja Kumari. Music is composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics are penned by him too. The rap and rap lyrics are by Raja Kumari.

The original music composer is Badshah and the original lyricist is Navi Kamboz.

'Judgementall Hai Kya' is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

The psychological thriller is being produced by Ekta Kapoor and is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi.

Besides Kangana and Rajkummar, 'Mental Hai Kya' features Amyra Dastur, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Vikrant Massey and Jimmy Sheirgill to name a few.

The film is scheduled to hit the screens on July 26, 2019.